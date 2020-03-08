Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 24 1.7 Mar. 2 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Mar. 3 1.7 Feb. 26 1.7 Mar. 4 1.7 Feb. 27 1.7 Mar. 5 1.7 Feb. 28 1.7 Mar. 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0566 manat (3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8946 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 24 1.8425 Mar. 2 1.8784 Feb. 25 1.8412 Mar. 3 1.8946 Feb. 26 1.8355 Mar. 4 1.8974 Feb. 27 1.8358 Mar. 5 1.8937 Feb. 28 1.8352 Mar. 6 1.9092 Average weekly 1.838 Average weekly 1.8946

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.00118 manat (4.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 24 0.0267 Mar. 2 0.0254 Feb. 25 0.0268 Mar. 3 0.0257 Feb. 26 0.0266 Mar. 4 0.0258 Feb. 27 0.0267 Mar. 5 0.0256 Feb. 28 0.0265 Mar. 6 0.0251 Average weekly 0.0267 Average weekly 0.0255

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0055 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2762 manat per Turkish lira.