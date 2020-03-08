TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

07 March 2020 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 24

1.7

Mar. 2

1.7

Feb. 25

1.7

Mar. 3

1.7

Feb. 26

1.7

Mar. 4

1.7

Feb. 27

1.7

Mar. 5

1.7

Feb. 28

1.7

Mar. 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0566 manat (3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8946 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 24

1.8425

Mar. 2

1.8784

Feb. 25

1.8412

Mar. 3

1.8946

Feb. 26

1.8355

Mar. 4

1.8974

Feb. 27

1.8358

Mar. 5

1.8937

Feb. 28

1.8352

Mar. 6

1.9092

Average weekly

1.838

Average weekly

1.8946

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.00118 manat (4.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 24

0.0267

Mar. 2

0.0254

Feb. 25

0.0268

Mar. 3

0.0257

Feb. 26

0.0266

Mar. 4

0.0258

Feb. 27

0.0267

Mar. 5

0.0256

Feb. 28

0.0265

Mar. 6

0.0251

Average weekly

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0255

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0055 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2762 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 24

0.2840

Mar. 2

0.2735

Feb. 25

0.2825

Mar. 3

0.2751

Feb. 26

0.2822

Mar. 4

0.2780

Feb. 27

0.2810

Mar. 5

0.2792

Feb. 28

0.2813

Mar. 6

0.2778

Average weekly

0.2822

Average weekly

0.2762

