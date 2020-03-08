Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Feb. 24
1.7
Mar. 2
1.7
Feb. 25
1.7
Mar. 3
1.7
Feb. 26
1.7
Mar. 4
1.7
Feb. 27
1.7
Mar. 5
1.7
Feb. 28
1.7
Mar. 6
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0566 manat (3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8946 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Feb. 24
1.8425
Mar. 2
1.8784
Feb. 25
1.8412
Mar. 3
1.8946
Feb. 26
1.8355
Mar. 4
1.8974
Feb. 27
1.8358
Mar. 5
1.8937
Feb. 28
1.8352
Mar. 6
1.9092
Average weekly
1.838
Average weekly
1.8946
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.00118 manat (4.4 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0255 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Feb. 24
0.0267
Mar. 2
0.0254
Feb. 25
0.0268
Mar. 3
0.0257
Feb. 26
0.0266
Mar. 4
0.0258
Feb. 27
0.0267
Mar. 5
0.0256
Feb. 28
0.0265
Mar. 6
0.0251
Average weekly
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0255
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0055 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2762 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Feb. 24
0.2840
Mar. 2
0.2735
Feb. 25
0.2825
Mar. 3
0.2751
Feb. 26
0.2822
Mar. 4
0.2780
Feb. 27
0.2810
Mar. 5
0.2792
Feb. 28
0.2813
Mar. 6
0.2778
Average weekly
0.2822
Average weekly
0.2762