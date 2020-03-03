Azerbaijan boosts export potential in 2019

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of Azerbaijan’s exports exceeded $19.6 billion in 2019, which is 0.8 percent higher than in 2018, Yusif Abdullayev, acting president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) told local media.

Abdullayev made the remarks while speaking about the measures to promote the brand “Made in Azerbaijan” during the press conference on the activities of Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) in the Baku Convention Center on March 2.

The acting president stated that income from exports of oil and gas products amounted to $17.6 billion, and non-oil products - $1.9 billion.

“Export missions to 33 countries have been organized by Azerbaijan so far. Nine of them were created in 2019 and covered the countries such as China, Poland, Latvia, Qatar, Switzerland, Russia, and UAE,” Abdullayev mentioned.

In addition, he addressed that AZPROMO plans to organize export missions from Azerbaijan to Russia, China, Lithuania and Croatia by the end of the current year.

Abdullayev added that the export mission, which is due to be launched in China in March this year, has been postponed.

Azpromo’s mission is to attract potential buyers of Azerbaijani products from European countries, including Hungary, Croatia and Germany.

Touching upon launching of new trade houses abroad Abdullayev said: “This year, the Kazakh Trade House will be officially opened in Nur-Sultan city. The Trading House operates but has not been officially opened. In addition, there are proposals to open new trade houses in Russia and the Gulf countries, which are under consideration.”

AZPROMO provided support for the signing of export contracts in the amount of $ 9.935 million 2019, Abdullayev said, adding that over the past four years, about $17 million were directed to export promotion.

Furthermore, Abdullayev also mentioned that AZPROMO held 188 events and bilateral meetings in 2019. Some 48 of these events were organized abroad and 140 in Azerbaijan. As for business forums, he stated that 22 business forums were held last year, which 5 of them organized abroad.