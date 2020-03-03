Trade House of Azerbaijan to open in Kazakhstan

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan is likely to open its next, but first Trade House in Kazakhstan in 2020, president of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told local media.

Reminding the activity of AZPROMO under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy at the press-conference in Baku, he mentioned the promotion of the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and forthcoming tasks.

He also said that this Trade House will likely to commence operating in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Adding that AZPROMO will participate in the International Exhibition “MosBuild-2020” in Moscow between March 31 and April 3, he emphasized that it is also planned to take part in several various exhibitions including China, France, Russia, South Korea and other countries.

“Export missions will be also organized in the Eastern European, CIS countries, Turkey and other countries," Yusif Abdullayev said.

Azerbaijan has already opened several Trade Houses under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in different countries of Europe and Asia. The first Trade House of Azerbaijan was opened in Belarus in 2017. Commencing from this year, several Trade Houses of Azerbaijan started to be open in Latvia, Ukraine, the UAE, China, Russia, Poland, China in 2018 and 2019.

In Trade Houses, the permanent exhibition of various types of products made by Azerbaijani companies is operating. These Trade Houses contribute to promote vine and brandy, fruit juices, compotes, mineral waters, vegetable, jams, pickles, canned foods, plant oils, tea, carpet, textile, silk and cosmetic goods, electric equipment, plastic products and others.