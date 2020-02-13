Annual ethylene production of SOCAR plant to double in 2020

By Trend





The annual ethylene production capacity of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of SOCAR's Azerikimya PU will increase 2.3 times upon completion of its modernization, the plant's Deputy Chief Engineer for Modernization Gadir Aliyev told reporters during a press tour on Feb. 13, Trend reports.

The annual ethylene production capacity of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant was between 100,000 tons and 120,000 tons in 2017, Aliyev said.

According to the deputy chief engineer, the plant's annual propylene production will be 187,000 tons in 2020. For comparison, this figure was between 80,000 tons and 100,000 tons, he added.

According to the schedule of the plant's modernization project, active construction work began in 2017.

The modernization of the plant will be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The main contractor for the reconstruction and modernization project is the Italian office of Technip. SOCAR-KBR (SOCAR - KELLOGG BROWN & ROOT SERVICES B.V) joint venture is involved in the project management as a consultant. The project is supported by the Dutch office of FLUOR and the British office of Clifford Chance as technical consultants at various stages.

Construction and installation work was entrusted to SOCAR's Azfen JV and the Turkish Ustay company.