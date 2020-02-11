Winners of “Yukselish” competition to be employed into public service

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The winners of the “Yukselish” competition, a management skills competition aimed at creation of a personnel reserves bank in Azerbaijan, will be employed into public service without an examination, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev has said.

Addressing the press conference on the completion of the registration phase for the competition held on February 7, Hajiyev said that “10,000 manats ($5,882) out of 20,000 manats ($11,764) that will be allocated to each winner of the “Yukselish” competition should be spent on education within a year after the end of the competition."

Hajiyev said that the winners of the competition will be included in the country’s bank of personnel reserves.

“As for how long these individuals will remain in the bank of personnel reserves, I do not believe that they will remain in the reserve bank for a long time. Given the ongoing reforms, they are likely to be provided with appropriate job as soon as possible,” he said.

He noted that there are even some structures that have stated that they would like to work not only with the winners, but also with candidates who will reach the final.

“The winners of the competition will not be required to pass an exam for admission to the civil service. We discussed it with Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade. The rules for admission to the civil service will probably be amended to make this possible,” he added.

The “Yukselish” competition was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on July 26, 2019, with the aim of identifying and supporting promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities and ensuring the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country. An organizing committee has been created in connection with the competition.

One million manats ($588,235) were allocated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the 2019 state budget of Azerbaijan for the ongoing work as part of the competition.