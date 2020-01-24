Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24, compared to the prices on Jan. 23, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.4 manat and amounted to 2,651 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0103 manat and amounted to 30.2379 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 18 manat and amounted to 1,703 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 122.3 manat and amounted to 4,139 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 24, 2020 Jan. 23, 2020 Gold XAU 2,651.6600 2,650.1725 Silver XAG 30.2379 30.2276 Platinum XPT 1,703.7910 1,721.8705 Palladium XPD 4,139.3215 4,261.6790