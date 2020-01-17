Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on short-term bonds

By Trend





Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of short-term manat bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on Jan. 21, 2020, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and a maturity period of 364 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment date for the bonds is Jan. 19, 2021.

Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 17)