Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 16, compared to the prices on Jan. 15, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 6.1 manat and amounted to 2,644 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0932 manat and amounted to 30.4892 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 47.787 manat and amounted to 1,732 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 139.6 manat and amounted to 3,872 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Jan. 16, 2019
Jan. 15, 2019
Gold
XAU
2644,8175
2638,6465
Silver
XAG
30,4892
30,3960
Platinum
XPT
1732,1725
1684,3855
Palladium
XPD
3872,7275
3733,0300
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 16)