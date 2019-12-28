Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend





Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 40.40 manat ($23.7) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,551 manat ($1,501).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 16 2,507.7890 Dec. 23 Dec. 17 2,511.4865 Dec. 24 2,531.2660 Dec.18 2,511.3080 Dec. 25 2,548.9970 Dec.19 2,512.2175 Dec. 26 2,555.1085 Dec.20 2,514.4190 Dec. 27 2,572.0235 Average weekly 2,511.4440 Average weekly 2,551.8488