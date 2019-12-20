Amount of population's savings as of Nov.1 disclosed in Azerbaijan

By Trend





As of Nov. 1, 2019, the volume of savings of Azerbaijan's population in banks in manat equivalent exceeded 8.8 billion manat, having increased by 8.2 percent compared to the same period last year, Trend reports citing the state statistical committee.

Moreover, 55.4 percent of the savings is stored in foreign currencies, while 44.6 percent is stored in national currency. Savings in the national currency increased by 32.3 percent compared to the same period last year, while the savings in foreign currencies increased by 5.6 percent.

As of Nov. 1, 2019, the loan portfolio of banks and other credit organizations of the country exceeded 14.4 million manat in national currency, and 11.7 million manat of them were long-term loans. The volume of overdue loans amounted to 9.6 percent of the total loan portfolio.