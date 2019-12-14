Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The consumer price index grew by 2.6 percent, as did prices for food, beverages and tobacco products by 3.8 percent, for non-food items by 1.2 percent, for services - 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan from January through November this year compared to the reporting period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The prices increased by 0.5 percent, prices for food, beverages and tobacco products by 0.9 percent, for non-food items - 0.2 percent, for services - 0.1 percent in November compared to October.

The prices for rice, flour, semolina and buckwheat, macaroni, beef, lamb and chicken, fresh fish, sausages, milk, cheese, yogurt, curd, eggs, butter and vegetable oil, margarine, bananas, apples, pears, grapes, walnuts, hazelnuts, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers, eggplants, beans, turnips, garlic, lentils, sugar and granulated sugar, tea, coffee, fruit juices increased in November 2019 compared to the previous month.

There was a decrease in prices for condensed milk, sour cream, orange, tangerines, quinces, persimmons, chestnuts, cabbages, pumpkins, onions and potatoes during the reporting period. No great changes were observed in prices for other food products.

Among non-food items the prices for fabrics, clothes and shoes, carpets and other floor coverings, furniture and household utensils, washing powders, wallpapers, bricks, boards, paints, stationery and jewelry increased during the reporting period.

Also, there was a decrease in prices for refrigerators, air conditioners, spare parts for cars, mobile phones, laptops and tablets, TV sets and cement. There were no great changes in prices for other non-food items.

The prices for dry cleaning and clothing rental services, shoe repair, dental, cosmetic and hairdressing services, international air transportation, excluding transportation to the CIS countries, as well as rental housing increased in November 2019 compared to the previous month.

The prices for passenger transportation by trains and planes to the CIS countries decreased. There were no other great changes in the prices for paid services.