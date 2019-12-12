Minister: Azerbaijan supports its investors

By Trend





The Azerbaijani government supports everyone who invests in the country's economy, and therefore the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council must inform the ministry about natural or artificial problems, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark in Baku at a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

Given that there is such a support, Jabbarov called on business partners of the Azerbaijan-Russian Business Council to invest in the Azerbaijani economy.

Touching upon the activity of the Council, the minister stressed the great importance of the Council for strengthening the strategic cooperation between the countries and emphasized the importance of diversification and expansion of the structure’s activity in other countries.

The seventh meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council since early 2019 was held in Baku on Dec. 11.