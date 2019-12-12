New director of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery appointed in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Bakhtiyar Mammadov was appointed to the post of director of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery in accordance with President of the Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev’s order, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

Former director of the refinery Elman Ismayilov was appointed deputy vice president for processing in SOCAR.

Mammadov was born in 1971. After graduating from the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (presently, the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University), he started working at Azerneftyag oil refinery. He worked at the refinery at various positions until 2015.

He also served as deputy head of department at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery in 2015-2016 while in 2016-2019 he served as chief engineer, deputy director of the carbamide plant.