Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 10, compared to the prices on Dec. 9, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 1.55 manat and amounted to 2,484 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0436 manat and amounted to 28.2 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.1 manat and amounted to 1,528 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 14.6 manat and amounted to almost 3,206 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 10, 2019 Dec. 9, 2019 Gold XAU 2,484.3800 2,482.8245 Silver XAG 28.2322 28.1886 Platinum XPT 1,528.3765 1,518.2700 Palladium XPD 3,205.9535 3,191.2910