Budget of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund for 2020 approved

A meeting of the Board of Trustees of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has been held, Trend reports referring to the Fund.

The meeting participants discussed the activities carried out by the Fund, as well as the current situation. During the meeting, the budget of Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund for 2020 was approved.

In accordance with the Charter of the Fund, the Board of Trustees consists of five members who are representatives of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, the ministries of finance, economy, labor and social protection of the population, as well as the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).