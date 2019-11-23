Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22, compared to the prices on Nov. 21, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.6 manat and amounted to 2,490 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.03 manat and amounted to 29 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,545 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 17.4 manat to 2,994 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 22, 2019 Nov. 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,490.7805 2,501.4310 Silver XAG 29.0683 29.1014 Platinum XPT 1,545.0365 1,557.7100 Palladium XPD 2,994.2950 3,011.7030