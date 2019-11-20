Cotton fiber, yarn exports up

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Over the past 10 months, Azerbaijan has exported 65,794 thousand tons of cotton fiber and 10,309 thousand tons of cotton yarn, the State Customs Committee has reported.

According to the information provided by the committee, over the reporting period, cotton fiber worth some 91.84 million, and cotton yarn worth $ 24.531 million was exported.

This year, cotton ?rops were planted using Chinese, Greek and Turkish technologies, implementation of which contributed to high productivity.

It should be noted that in the same period of 2018, 42,798 tons of cotton fiber worth slightly over $64.5 million, as well as 7,642 tons of cotton yarn worth $19.053 million were exported.

High figures in cotton production testifies to the effectiveness of The State Program for 2017-2022 aimed at developing cotton growing, meeting the demand for cotton products in the country, improving the raw material supply of cotton processing plants, increasing the export of cotton products, and strengthening the state support for cotton-growing and to stimulate the development of this field to increase the employment level of the population in rural areas. As a consequence of the implementation of the State Program, raw cotton production in 2022 is expected to reach 500,000 tons.

There are 23 cotton processing plants, seven yarn factories and three cotton oil enterprises in Azerbaijan.

Cotton production industry provides main income for over 200,000 people, including farmers, seasonal workers, and specialists working in the cotton fields such as agronomists, mechanics, drivers and others.