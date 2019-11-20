TODAY.AZ / Business

Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

20 November 2019 [10:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


An auction for placement of short-term state bonds worth 25 million manat ($14.7 million) of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Nov. 19, Trend reports referring to BSE.

The maturity period of the bonds is 364 days.

During the auction, 13 investors submitted 23 bids in the price range from 91.7 manat ($54) with a yield of 9 percent to 94.3 manat ($55.5, with a yield of 6 percent).

According to the Finance Ministry’s decision, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 94.3 manat ($55.5, or 6 percent) while the weighted average price was 94.3 manat ($55.5, or 6 percent).

The total volume of the placed orders reached 125 million manat ($73.6 million) at a nominal price, and the placement volume – 25 million manat ($14.7 million).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Nov. 17, 2020.

($1 = 1.7 manat on Nov. 19)


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/188429.html

Print version

Views: 103

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also