Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend







Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Oct. 21 1.7 Oct. 28 1.7 Oct. 22 1.7 Oct. 29 1.7 Oct. 23 1.7 Oct. 30 1.7 Oct. 24 1.7 Oct. 31 1.7 Oct. 25 1.7 Nov. 1 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.014 manat or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.9 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Oct. 21 1.8968 Oct. 28 1.8840 Oct. 22 1.8961 Oct. 29 1.8859 Oct. 23 1.8906 Oct. 30 1.8885 Oct. 24 1.8929 Oct. 31 1.8981 Oct. 25 1.8874 Nov. 1 1.8980 Average weekly 1.8928 Average weekly 1.8909

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat (0.3 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Oct. 21 0.0266 Oct. 28 0.0266 Oct. 22 0.0267 Oct. 29 0.0267 Oct. 23 0.0267 Oct. 30 0.0266 Oct. 24 0.0266 Oct. 31 0.0267 Oct. 25 0.0266 Nov. 1 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.003 manat or 1 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.3 manat.