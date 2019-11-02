Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 11.6 manat ($6.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,547 manat ($1,498).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 21
|
2,532.4730
|
Oct. 28
|
2,556.4090
|
Oct. 22
|
2,523.9390
|
Oct. 29
|
2,536.1280
|
Oct. 23
|
2,532.6855
|
Oct. 30
|
2,531.7165
|
Oct. 24
|
2,537.7260
|
Oct. 21
|
2,545.5545
|
Oct. 25
|
2,555.2445
|
Nov. 1
|
2,568.1050
|
Average weekly
|
2,536.4136
|
Average weekly
|
2,547.5826
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.05 manat (3 cent) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat (about $17.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 21
|
29.8558
|
Oct. 28
|
30.6315
|
Oct. 22
|
29.8613
|
Oct. 29
|
30.2878
|
Oct. 23
|
29.8255
|
Oct. 30
|
30.2524
|
Oct. 24
|
29.8563
|
Oct. 21
|
30.4691
|
Oct. 25
|
30.3522
|
Nov. 1
|
30.6850
|
Average weekly
|
29.9502
|
Average weekly
|
30.4652
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 11.9 manat ($6.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,570 manat ($923.5).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 21
|
1,518.5675
|
Oct. 28
|
1,571.8200
|
Oct. 22
|
1,510.4840
|
Oct. 29
|
1,553.3070
|
Oct. 23
|
1,517.8195
|
Oct. 30
|
1,566.1250
|
Oct. 24
|
1,569.7120
|
Oct. 21
|
1,576.6990
|
Oct. 25
|
1,575.6195
|
Nov. 1
|
1,583.8050
|
Average weekly
|
1,538.4525
|
Average weekly
|
1,570.3512
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 34.9 manat ($20.5) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,052 manat ($1,795).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 21
|
3,009.6715
|
Oct. 28
|
3,020.9850
|
Oct. 22
|
3,005.7700
|
Oct. 29
|
3,060.4335
|
Oct. 23
|
2,984.8770
|
Oct. 30
|
3,038.4100
|
Oct. 24
|
2,978.4935
|
Oct. 21
|
3,087.9565
|
Oct. 25
|
3,034.8910
|
Nov. 1
|
3,055.9370
|
Average weekly
|
3,002.7406
|
Average weekly
|
3,052.7444
($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)