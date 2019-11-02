Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend





Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 11.6 manat ($6.8) or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,547 manat ($1,498).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 21 2,532.4730 Oct. 28 2,556.4090 Oct. 22 2,523.9390 Oct. 29 2,536.1280 Oct. 23 2,532.6855 Oct. 30 2,531.7165 Oct. 24 2,537.7260 Oct. 21 2,545.5545 Oct. 25 2,555.2445 Nov. 1 2,568.1050 Average weekly 2,536.4136 Average weekly 2,547.5826

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.05 manat (3 cent) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat (about $17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 21 29.8558 Oct. 28 30.6315 Oct. 22 29.8613 Oct. 29 30.2878 Oct. 23 29.8255 Oct. 30 30.2524 Oct. 24 29.8563 Oct. 21 30.4691 Oct. 25 30.3522 Nov. 1 30.6850 Average weekly 29.9502 Average weekly 30.4652

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 11.9 manat ($6.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,570 manat ($923.5).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 21 1,518.5675 Oct. 28 1,571.8200 Oct. 22 1,510.4840 Oct. 29 1,553.3070 Oct. 23 1,517.8195 Oct. 30 1,566.1250 Oct. 24 1,569.7120 Oct. 21 1,576.6990 Oct. 25 1,575.6195 Nov. 1 1,583.8050 Average weekly 1,538.4525 Average weekly 1,570.3512

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 34.9 manat ($20.5) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,052 manat ($1,795).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 21 3,009.6715 Oct. 28 3,020.9850 Oct. 22 3,005.7700 Oct. 29 3,060.4335 Oct. 23 2,984.8770 Oct. 30 3,038.4100 Oct. 24 2,978.4935 Oct. 21 3,087.9565 Oct. 25 3,034.8910 Nov. 1 3,055.9370 Average weekly 3,002.7406 Average weekly 3,052.7444

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 2)