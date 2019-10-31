Tourists in Azerbaijan spend more than local citizens abroad

By Trend





Expenditures of tourists coming to Azerbaijan began to exceed the expenditures of Azerbaijani citizens traveling to foreign countries, Trend reports Oct. 31 referring to Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee.

Foreign tourists spent nearly 2.7 billion manat (nearly $1.6 billion) in Azerbaijan in 2018, and Azerbaijani citizens spent nearly 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) abroad, according to the report.

In 2017, these figures amounted to nearly 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion, foreign citizens) and nearly 1.7 billion manat ($995,867), respectively, for Azerbaijani citizens.

The amount of funds that Azerbaijani citizens spent abroad began to exceed the amount of funds that foreigners coming to Azerbaijan spent in 2014-2016.

($1= 1.7 manat on Oct. 31)