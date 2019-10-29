Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by almost 20.3 manat to slightly over 2,536 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by over 0.3 manat and amounted to almost 30.3 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by over 18.5 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,553 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by over 39.4 manat to slightly over 3,060 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
29.10.2019
28.10.2019
Gold
XAU
2,536.1280
2,556.4090
Silver
XAG
30.2878
30.6315
Platinum
XPT
1,553.3070
1,571.8200
Palladium
XPD
3,060.4335
3,020.9850
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 29)