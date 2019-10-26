Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 22.7 manat ($13.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,536 manat ($1,491).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Oct. 14
2,528.1125
Oct. 21
2,532.4730
Oct. 15
2,539.8255
Oct. 22
2,523.9390
Oct. 16
2,523.2675
Oct. 23
2,532.6855
Oct. 17
2,529.0900
Oct. 24
2,537.7260
Oct. 18
2,535.7115
Oct. 25
2,555.2445
Average weekly
2,531.2014
Average weekly
2,536.4136
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by slightly over 4.9 manat ($2.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at slightly over 29.9 manat (about $17.6).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Oct. 14
29.8699
Oct. 21
29.8558
Oct. 15
30.1002
Oct. 22
29.8613
Oct. 16
29.6705
Oct. 23
29.8255
Oct. 17
29.4487
Oct. 24
29.8563
Oct. 18
29.7952
Oct. 25
30.3522
Average weekly
29.7769
Average weekly
29.9502
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by slightly over 57 manat (over $33.5) or 3.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,538 manat (over $904.9).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Oct. 14
1,516.5360
Oct. 21
1,518.5675
Oct. 15
1,518.9075
Oct. 22
1,510.4840
Oct. 16
1,509.1070
Oct. 23
1,517.8195
Oct. 17
1,503.3950
Oct. 24
1,569.7120
Oct. 18
1,506.8120
Oct. 25
1,575.6195
Average weekly
1,510.9515
Average weekly
1,538.4525
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by slightly over 25.2 manat ($14.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,002 manat ($1,766).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Oct. 14
2,890.4250
Oct. 21
3,009.6715
Oct. 15
2,911.8705
Oct. 22
3,005.7700
Oct. 16
2,953.9795
Oct. 23
2,984.8770
Oct. 17
3,025.1500
Oct. 24
2,978.4935
Oct. 18
2,996.6410
Oct. 25
3,034.8910
Average weekly
2,955.6132
Average weekly
3,002.7406