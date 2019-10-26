TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

26 October 2019 [17:25] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by slightly over 22.7 manat ($13.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,536 manat ($1,491).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Oct. 14

2,528.1125

Oct. 21

2,532.4730

Oct. 15

2,539.8255

Oct. 22

2,523.9390

Oct. 16

2,523.2675

Oct. 23

2,532.6855

Oct. 17

2,529.0900

Oct. 24

2,537.7260

Oct. 18

2,535.7115

Oct. 25

2,555.2445

Average weekly

2,531.2014

Average weekly

2,536.4136

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by slightly over 4.9 manat ($2.9) or 1.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at slightly over 29.9 manat (about $17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Oct. 14

29.8699

Oct. 21

29.8558

Oct. 15

30.1002

Oct. 22

29.8613

Oct. 16

29.6705

Oct. 23

29.8255

Oct. 17

29.4487

Oct. 24

29.8563

Oct. 18

29.7952

Oct. 25

30.3522

Average weekly

29.7769

Average weekly

29.9502

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by slightly over 57 manat (over $33.5) or 3.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,538 manat (over $904.9).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Oct. 14

1,516.5360

Oct. 21

1,518.5675

Oct. 15

1,518.9075

Oct. 22

1,510.4840

Oct. 16

1,509.1070

Oct. 23

1,517.8195

Oct. 17

1,503.3950

Oct. 24

1,569.7120

Oct. 18

1,506.8120

Oct. 25

1,575.6195

Average weekly

1,510.9515

Average weekly

1,538.4525

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by slightly over 25.2 manat ($14.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,002 manat ($1,766).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Oct. 14

2,890.4250

Oct. 21

3,009.6715

Oct. 15

2,911.8705

Oct. 22

3,005.7700

Oct. 16

2,953.9795

Oct. 23

2,984.8770

Oct. 17

3,025.1500

Oct. 24

2,978.4935

Oct. 18

2,996.6410

Oct. 25

3,034.8910

Average weekly

2,955.6132

Average weekly

3,002.7406

