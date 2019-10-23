SOCAR reveals gas transportation volume via TANAP

By Trend





The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, has transported nearly 1.798 billion cubic meters of gas from January through September 2019, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.