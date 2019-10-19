TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price up in Azerbaijan

18 October 2019

By Trend


Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.6215 manat to 2,535.7115 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3466 manat to 29.7952 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.417 manat to 1,506.8120 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 28.509 manat to 2,996.6410 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 18, 2019

Oct. 17, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,535.7115

2,529.0900

Silver

XAG

29.7952

29.4487

Platinum

XPT

1,506.8120

1,503.3950

Palladium

XPD

2,996.6410

3,025.1500

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 18)

