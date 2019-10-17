TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

16 October 2019 [11:46] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 16.558 manat to 2,523 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4297 manat to 29.6705 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.8005 manat to 1,509 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 42.109 manat to 2,953 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 16, 2019

Oct. 15, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,523.2675

2,539.8255

Silver

XAG

29.6705

30.1002

Platinum

XPT

1,509.1070

1,518.9075

Palladium

XPD

2,953.9795

2,911.8705

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 16)

