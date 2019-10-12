Austrian companies showing interest in Azerbaijan’s chemical industry (PHOTO)

By Trend

On Oct. 11, President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev met with a delegation led by Austrian Federal Minister of Transport, Innovation and Technology Andreas Reichhardt, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

The company’s president told about the activities of SOCAR, regional and global projects. Abdullayev also said that the company acquired the A1 gasoline network, which holds a prominent place in the Austrian retail fuel market, adding that two of 82 filling stations have already been upgraded, while the rest will be upgraded in the near future.

The company’s president stressed that SOCAR is interested in expanding its business in Austria’s fuel and energy sector.

In turn, Austrian Federal Minister of Transport, Innovation and Technology Andreas Reichhardt said that Austrian companies are interested in Azerbaijan’s chemical industry and are ready to invest in this area.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev informed the guests about the Chemical Industrial Park in Sumgait city, saying that favorable investment climate has been created in Azerbaijan.

Abdullayev also spoke about the protection of foreign investments and stated that the chemical industry is one of the promising sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy.

The president of the company noted that effective proposals in this area will be discussed and evaluated in the near future.













