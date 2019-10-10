Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale

By Trend





The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of short-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 25 million manat ($14.736 million) on Oct. 15 from 11:00 (GMT +4) until 12:30, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.94) each and a maturity of 364 days, will be placed at the auction.

The maturity of the bonds is Oct.13, 2020.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 10)