Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend
Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 24.548 manat to 2,535 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1899 manat to 29.5995 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 3.961 manat to 1,498 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.95 manat to 2,838 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 8, 2019
Oct. 7, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,535.2185
2,559.7665
Silver
XAG
29.5995
29.7894
Platinum
XPT
1,498.1335
1,494.1725
Palladium
XPD
2,838.1500
2,832.2000
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 8)