Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 24.548 manat to 2,535 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1899 manat to 29.5995 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.961 manat to 1,498 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.95 manat to 2,838 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 8, 2019 Oct. 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,535.2185 2,559.7665 Silver XAG 29.5995 29.7894 Platinum XPT 1,498.1335 1,494.1725 Palladium XPD 2,838.1500 2,832.2000