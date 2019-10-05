Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend





Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 24.429 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,530.4755 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 23 2,576.1630 Sept. 30 2,539.0945 Sept. 24 2,584.4675 Oct. 1 2,492.7015 Sept. 25 2,599.6485 Oct. 2 2,509.8120 Sept. 26 2,567.2040 Oct. 3 2,547.2460 Sept. 27 2,561.8065 Oct. 4 2,563.5235 Average weekly 2,577.8579 Average weekly 2,530.4755

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2803 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5056 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 23 31.0814 Sept. 30 29.6206 Sept. 24 31.5398 Oct. 1 28.8762 Sept. 25 31.4670 Oct. 2 29.2573 Sept. 26 30.6344 Oct. 3 29.8729 Sept. 27 30.3526 Oct. 4 29.9009 Average weekly 31.0150 Average weekly 29.5056

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 77.758 manats or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,515.5296 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 23 1,624.4350 Sept. 30 1,583.2355 Sept. 24 1,620.2700 Oct. 1 1,499.9950 Sept. 25 1,619.0035 Oct. 2 1,481.8730 Sept. 26 1,585.8705 Oct. 3 1,507.0670 Sept. 27 1,584.8760 Oct. 4 1,505.4775 Average weekly 1,606.8910 Average weekly 1,515.5296

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 60.86 manats or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,846.1315 manats.