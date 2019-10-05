Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 24.429 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,530.4755 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Sept. 23
2,576.1630
Sept. 30
2,539.0945
Sept. 24
2,584.4675
Oct. 1
2,492.7015
Sept. 25
2,599.6485
Oct. 2
2,509.8120
Sept. 26
2,567.2040
Oct. 3
2,547.2460
Sept. 27
2,561.8065
Oct. 4
2,563.5235
Average weekly
2,577.8579
Average weekly
2,530.4755
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2803 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5056 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Sept. 23
31.0814
Sept. 30
29.6206
Sept. 24
31.5398
Oct. 1
28.8762
Sept. 25
31.4670
Oct. 2
29.2573
Sept. 26
30.6344
Oct. 3
29.8729
Sept. 27
30.3526
Oct. 4
29.9009
Average weekly
31.0150
Average weekly
29.5056
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 77.758 manats or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,515.5296 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Sept. 23
1,624.4350
Sept. 30
1,583.2355
Sept. 24
1,620.2700
Oct. 1
1,499.9950
Sept. 25
1,619.0035
Oct. 2
1,481.8730
Sept. 26
1,585.8705
Oct. 3
1,507.0670
Sept. 27
1,584.8760
Oct. 4
1,505.4775
Average weekly
1,606.8910
Average weekly
1,515.5296
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 60.86 manats or 2.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,846.1315 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Sept. 23
2,820.0110
Sept. 30
2,880.6840
Sept. 24
2,815.2595
Oct. 1
2,851.8435
Sept. 25
2,840.5555
Oct. 2
2,803.7420
Sept. 26
2,802.8750
Oct. 3
2,874.5640
Sept. 27
2,836.3650
Oct. 4
2,819.8240
Average weekly
2,823.0132
Average weekly
2,846.1315