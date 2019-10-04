Sheki Destination Management Organization to promote regional tourism in country

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Rich cultural heritage, beautiful nature, as well as recent efforts to expand tourism infrastructure contribute to the development of tourism in the regions, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, said during the presentation of the Destination Management Organization in Sheki town on October 3.

Nagiyev said that the decision to chose Sheki for Destination Management Organization has to do with Sheki’s rich history and beautiful monuments such as Sheki Khans’ Palace that has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

He emphasized that Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan regions that will be included in the activities of the Organization are especially distinguished for their tourism potential.

The organization is currently operating in Guba and Gusar regions.

Nagiyev pointed out that the offices of Destination Management Organization will also be launched in Ganja and Lankaran cities.

He stressed that development of tourism in the regions is one of the main tasks of the Agency.

Pointing to the great tourism potential of the country’s regions, he noted that development of tourism in the regions contributes to the welfare of the population, stimulates socio-economic development, creates new jobs and increases employment.

“The goal of the Destination Management Organization, created by the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, is to achieve long-term sustainable economic development, and more effective use of region's tourism potential,” said Nagiyev.

“Our joint efforts will play an important role in promotion of the county’s and regions’ tourism potential, attraction of more tourists, and successful development of the regions,” he added.

One of the main reasons for the launch of the Organization’s Sheki office is the fact that the area stretching from Balakan to Sheki is distinguished for its tourism potential, said Florian Sengstschmid, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, on the sidelines of the presentation.

“At the same time, this zone is located on the tourist corridor linking Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he noted.

Sengstschmid emphasized that new office will increase the undiscovered, unique tourism potential of the region and will play an important role in turning it into a tourism product.

“Since Baku is the capital, it is able to render service to a large number of tourists. We can achieve higher results in the tourism sector due to cooperation with the regions,” he said.

He added that 2.8 million tourists visited Azerbaijan last year. During the first nine months of 2019, the number of tourists increased by 10 percent compared to 2018. “This increase will continue until the end of the year, and there will be an increase in the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan by late 2019.”

Destination Management Organizations will act as a new model of management in order to use the tourism potential of the regions more effectively, promote regional tourism and thus achieve long-term sustainable economic development.

