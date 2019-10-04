TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

04 October 2019 [11:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.2775 manats to 2,563.5235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.028 manats to 29.9009 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.5895 manats to 1,505.4775 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 54.74 manats to 2,819.8240 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 4, 2019

Oct. 3, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,563.5235

2,547.2460

Silver

XAG

29.9009

29.8729

Platinum

XPT

1,505.4775

1,507.0670

Palladium

XPD

2,819.8240

2,874.5640

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 4)

