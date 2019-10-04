Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 16.2775 manats to 2,563.5235 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.028 manats to 29.9009 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 1.5895 manats to 1,505.4775 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 54.74 manats to 2,819.8240 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 4, 2019
Oct. 3, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,563.5235
2,547.2460
Silver
XAG
29.9009
29.8729
Platinum
XPT
1,505.4775
1,507.0670
Palladium
XPD
2,819.8240
2,874.5640
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 4)