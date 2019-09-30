Export orders via Azexport.az increase

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azexport.az portal has been increasing the country's export potential by facilitating trade procedures through new mechanisms.

Thus, Azerbaijani producers received orders for export of local products totaling $399.3 million in January-August 2019 through Azexport.az portal.

The exports increased by 8.8 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the export review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In August alone, the volume of export orders amounted to $52.7 million, which is 2.3 percent more than compared to the same month last year.

Russia (11.4 percent), Turkey (5.8 percent), the U.S. (5.8 percent), India (5.5 percent) and the UK (5.2 percent) were among the top five clients in January-August 2019.

In August, the most popular export orders included cotton products, tobacco, wine, chicken, eggs, onion, fruit juice, confectionery, building materials, cucumber, tea, dried fruit, saffron, honey, fruit flavored milk, packed mineral water, engine oil, furniture sets, flowers, etc.

In general, export orders from 136 countries reached $1.4 billion from January 1, 2017 to September 1, 2019

Created in 2016, Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers. For the first time, the portal has introduced a free sale certificate in Azerbaijan to expand the possibilities of exporting national goods and local products beyond the country.

This certificate provides Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with access to the export of goods to the U.S., Indonesia, Qatar and a number of other countries. The cost of the certificate is only 20 manats ($12). Azexport issued 300 certificates to local entrepreneurs in 2018.