Azerbaijan attractive for int’l investors - Financial Markets Supervisory Authority

By Trend

Azerbaijan is quite an attractive country for international investments, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Ibrahim Alishev said at a German-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku entitled “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019”, Trend reports.

He said that the securities sector in Azerbaijan has also adapted to foreign standards.

“According to our estimates, there is no doubt about the attractiveness of the financial sector in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “The country has sufficient potential for further development of the business environment in the financial sector.”

The German-Azerbaijani business forum in Baku entitled “Modernization of Industry and Infrastructure 2019” was attended by representatives of the financial sector of the two countries, as well as leading experts in the field of agriculture, transport, ICT.

As part of the forum, bilateral business meetings were held.