Lithuania eyes opening direct flights to Azerbaijan

Lithuania is interested in opening direct air communication with Azerbaijan, Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications has told Trend.

“Lithuania is interested in expanding its air routes, and one of the priority areas is the opening of direct regular air communication with Azerbaijan. We were informed about Azerbaijan’s interest to continue the work on a draft agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Lithuania on air communication. We are also interested in the negotiations with regards to Azerbaijan’s joining the EU Common Aviation Area,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the development of transport infrastructure in the Eastern Partnership region is a key element of European Neighborhood Policy.

“Being an EU member-state, Lithuania strongly supports the expansion of TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) to include the Eastern Partnership transport network. Lithuania invites Azerbaijan to work closely with the EU within the framework of existing programs and tools aimed at improving transport links between EU and Azerbaijan,” said the ministry.

The ministry noted that Lithuania welcomes mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan in the transport sector and firmly believes in its further successful development.

Azerbaijan is becoming increasingly attractive to the global aviation community due to conditions created in the country. More and more European airlines prefer to choose our country’s airspace for transit flights. The unique geographical location makes Azerbaijan a specific link of the growing air transportation between Europe and Asia.