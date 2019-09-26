Average monthly salary up in Baku

By Trend





In January-July 2019, the average monthly salary in Baku increased by 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 819.4 manats, Trend reports referring to the Statistics Office in Baku.

The highest average monthly wages are observed among employees of enterprises and organizations engaged in industrial, financial and insurance, as well as professional, scientific and technical activities, and among workers in the IT and construction industries.

The lowest wages are observed among workers in health sector, social services, agriculture, education, recreation, entertainment sectors and the arts.

In 2018, the average monthly salary in the country amounted to 544.1 manat, which was 3 percent more than in 2017.