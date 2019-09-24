Gold, silver prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 24 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 8.3045 manats to 2,584.4675 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4584 manats to 31.5398 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.165 manats to 1,620.2700 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 4.7515 manats to 2,815.2595 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 24, 2019 Sept. 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,584.4675 2,576.1630 Silver XAG 31.5398 31.0814 Platinum XPT 1,620.2700 1,624.4350 Palladium XPD 2,815.2595 2,820.0110