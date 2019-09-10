Housing rental prices up in Baku

By Trend





The housing rental prices in Baku increased on the eve of the beginning of the new school year, Nusret Ibrahimov, director of the MBA Group consulting company, told Trend on Sept. 10.

“The average rental fee of apartments increased by 5.5 percent in Baku in August,” he said.

Ibrahimov stressed that main increase is observed in the rental fees of apartments located near the ??metro stations, especially those near educational institutions.

“An increase in rental fees of apartments in these areas amounted to 12.56 percent and reached 400-500 manats,” he said.

“The rental fee of one-room apartments increased most of all, by 10 percent,” he said. “The rental fee of two-room apartments increased by 2.79 percent, while the rental fee of three-room apartments - by 6.65 percent.”