Baku to host int’l forum of Turkic-speaking states

By Trend





The 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) will be held in Baku on October 14-15, Trend reports on Sept. 5 referring to the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan.

An international business forum of entrepreneurs of Turkic-speaking states will be organized within the summit.

In this regard, President of the Confederation Mammad Musayev met with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states Baghdad Amreyev.

During the meeting, Amreyev said that the upcoming summit will stick in people’s memory by significant events. He stressed that he is pleased with the opening of the Azerbaijani trading house in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

“The representatives of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hungarian government will attend the summit,” Amreyev added. “Along with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Hungary will be represented as an observer.”

He stated that another international business forum will be held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on October 5. Amreyev stressed the expediency of the participation of the members of the Confederation in this forum.

In turn, Musayev emphasized that all opportunities will be used for holding the Baku forum at a high level and conditions will be created for entrepreneurs to establish cooperation.

The sides noted that businessmen who will show great activity among entrepreneurs of Turkic-speaking states will be awarded. The entrepreneurs who have launched business in two more Turkic-speaking states besides their own country also will be awarded.

The summit and the business forum in Baku will be devoted to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Turkic-speaking states.

The trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the member-states of the Turkic Council increased by 29 percent in 2018, and by 32 percent in January-July 2019.

On May 17, 2019, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkic-speaking states was established in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city with the participation of the National Confederation of the Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states.