Russia's Bryansk region companies plan to supply products to Azerbaijan

Russian and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are keen to use the great potential for expanding business relations.

The entrepreneurs of Russia’s Bryansk region plan to supply products to Azerbaijan, Russian media reported. A business mission of export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises of the Bryansk region to Baku was recently organized.

In general, the meetings were attended by 33 small and medium-sized enterprises from nine regions of the Russian Federation, including from Bryansk, Vladimir, Kirov, Kostroma, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Ryazan, Saratov regions and Moscow.

As part of the meetings, the participants of the business mission got acquainted with the main large retail chains of Azerbaijan, including Bazarstore, Bizim Market, Bravo and Araz, to collect and analyze information necessary to establish further cooperation.

Having made a marketing research and analyzed the range of products of the retail chains, Bryansk Gormolzavod OJSC came to the conclusion that it may organize supply of its products to the retail chains of Azerbaijan. Preliminary agreements were reached on the supply of products of Bryansk Gormolzavod OJSC to the retail chains.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s processing companies showed interest in equipment products manufactured by Russkaya bronya TD LLC. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and Generall Supply company, one of the largest distributors of oil and gas equipment in Azerbaijan, showed interest in the products of Lessorb LLC.

The business mission of the Russian regions to Azerbaijan is a pilot project, which was implemented in a new format and combined the best practices of the regions and the potential of the Russian Export Center to ensure utmost efficiency of the events.

The business mission program included exchange of contacts with representatives of Azerbaijani business community in B2B format. Representatives of more than 150 Azerbaijani companies representing 16 different industries attended the meetings.

An effective regulatory framework has been formed between Azerbaijan and Russia that creates conditions for further development of bilateral relations. There is a great potential for business circles of the two countries to further expand ties.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.55 billion in 2018, which is 19.1 percent more than in 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee.

Enterprises of 71 regions of the Russian Federation cooperate directly with Azerbaijan. Fifteen regions of Russia have relevant agreements with Azerbaijan on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.