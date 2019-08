Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.23 manats or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,609.6649 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 19 2,565.4615 August 26 2,622.3435 August 20 2,541.9250 August 27 2,597.4300 August 21 2,555.3890 August 28 2,610.2310 August 22 2,550.1190 August 29 2,623.2105 August 23 2,541.4235 August 30 2,595.1095 Average weekly 2,550.8636 Average weekly 2,609.6649