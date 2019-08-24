Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
August 12
-
August 19
1.7
August 13
-
August 20
1.7
August 14
1.7
August 21
1.7
August 15
1.7
August 22
1.7
August 16
1.7
August 23
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.004 manats or 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8843 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
August 12
-
August 19
1.8856
August 13
-
August 20
1.8846
August 14
1.8992
August 21
1.8859
August 15
1.8958
August 22
1.8840
August 16
1.8876
August 23
1.8816
Average weekly
1.8942
Average weekly
1.8843
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0257 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
August 12
-
August 19
0.0256
August 13
-
August 20
0.0254
August 14
0.0262
August 21
0.0256
August 15
0.0258
August 22
0.0258
August 16
0.0257
August 23
0.0259
Average weekly
0.0259
Average weekly
0.0257
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0099 manats or 2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2986 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
August 12
-
August 19
0.3045
August 13
-
August 20
0.3010
August 14
0.3047
August 21
0.2965
August 15
0.3044
August 22
0.2966
August 16
0.3056
August 23
0.2946
Average weekly
0.3049
Average weekly
0.2986
In connection with the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, the manat exchange rate against world currencies wasn’t formed on August 12-13.