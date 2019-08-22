Farmers to unite in cooperatives

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

One of the main directions of activities of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan is to raise awareness of farmers on various topics.

The establishment of farmer cooperatives plays an important role in uniting agricultural producers to work more efficiently, increase productivity and participate in planned farming. For this purpose, the company holds educational trainings in accordance with farmers’ directions of activity.

The first training was held for farmers of Agjabadi region. First, farmers were informed about the goals and activities of the farmers’ cooperatives, were explained the rules for the formation of the general meeting, which is the highest governing body of the cooperatives, admission to membership and withdrawal from cooperatives, payment to members and registration of members.

It was noted that thanks to cooperatives, farmers will be able to combine production resources, effectively use technologies, which will reduce the costs of cooperative’s members. At the same time, it will be possible to get more and better products due to the correct organization of planting activities.

Leyla Mammadova, Chairperson of the Board of the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC, said that all legal support will be provided to farmers on organizational issues. She stated that farmers united in cooperatives will benefit from subsidies, and bank credits will be made more accessible for them.

“This is because the farmers will no longer act as individuals, but will be a legal entity uniting several farmers. Thus, farmers' collateral requirements will be eliminated,” she said.

Mammadova emphasized the importance of farmers’ transition to self-management, which will expand their opportunities and reduce their dependence.

She stressed that cooperatives are based on independent management and the establishment of farm cooperatives is important to lessen dependence of the villagers, farmers and small entrepreneurs on the state or any other entity.

In addition, Mammadova noted that farmers will provide themselves with seeds, agricultural machinery, fertilizers, labor and necessary equipment through the cooperatives.

“The created legal entity is independently self-managed by farmers through elections. Farmers are also responsible for joint ownership. In short, farmers can independently manage their projects without the need for bank loans, subsidies and advances,” she concluded.