Stadler to deliver new coaches for BTK

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Offering wide range of opportunities, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway improves constantly in terms of the safety, speed and competitiveness of transportation.

Ten more cars will be delivered for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) in the first quarter of 2020, Swiss company Stadler Rail Group told Trend.

“Currently, ten more coaches for one more complete train composition are under production at our plant in Minsk, Belarus,” said the company.

The deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Railways said it is planned to purchase another ten coaches for passenger traffic on Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

The company noted that new coaches of Stadler arrived in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of this year. “The first batch of ten railcars (nine passenger and one dining car) has already arrived in Azerbaijan.”

The railcars are presented in four categories: “standard” for 32 passengers, “comfort” for 20 passengers, “business” for ten passengers and a dining car.

Azerbaijan Railways has been cooperating with Swiss Stadler Rail Group since 2015. The Stadler Rail Group focuses on regional and suburban traffic, light S-rail traffic, the tram and rack railway sectors.

A passenger train of 10 wagons intended for operation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is intended to transport one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of freight at the first stage, arrived in Baku on March 29.

The train includes nine passenger cars and a dining car. The train is designed to carry 246 people in one direction and is able to run at a speed of 160 km/h.

Railway departments of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have to make decisions on the days of the week and hours of movement of the trains and on the tickets prices.



