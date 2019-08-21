Stadler reveals expected time of delivering new coaches for BTK

By Trend





Ten more coaches for the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020, Swiss Stadler Rail Group told Trend.

"At present 10 more coaches – for one more complete train composition – are in our plant in Minsk (BLR) in production. Expected delivery is in the first quarter of 2020," said the company.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend that it plans to purchase ten more railcars for passenger transportation along Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The source in the company noted that in the first quarter this year, new railcars of the Swiss company Stadler arrived in Azerbaijan.

"The first cargo of ten railcars (nine passenger cars and one dining car) has already arrived in Azerbaijan," the source said. "The railcars are presented in four categories: "standard" for 32 passengers, "comfort" for 20 passengers, "business" for ten passengers and a dining car."

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.