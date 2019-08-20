Almost 130 million tons of cargo transported in Azerbaijan in Jan.-July 2019

By Trend





In January-July 2019, transport sector entities in Azerbaijan transported 129.8 million tons of cargo, which is 1.7 percent more compared to January-July 2018, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, 2.7 percent of cargo was transported by sea, 6.3 percent - by rail, 0.1 percent - by air, 64.1 - by road transport and 26.8 percent - by pipelines.

The volume of freight transport by means of private sector vehicles increased by 2.4 percent, the share of this sector in the total cargo traffic amounted to 81.9 percent.

In January-July 2019, transport workers provided services to 1,121.4 million people, which is 1.9 percent more compared to the same period last year. Of them, 87.7 percent were transported by road transport, 12.0 percent by metro, and the rest of the passengers were transported by other means of transport.

During the reported period, 8.2 million tons of cargo and 1.9 million passengers were transported by rail, which is 3.4 and 26.0 percent respectively higher than the corresponding figures in 2018.

On average, 294 rail cars were loaded per day, while 391 were unloaded.

Per day, loading operations in the amount of 11,600 tons were carried out in the north direction, 4,400 tons in the west, and 800 tons in the south.

Over the reported period, 3.563 million tons of cargo was transported by sea, which is 28.4 percent lower compared to the last year. Oil products accounted for 34.1 percent of total traffic.

Over 4.690 million tons of cargo were loaded and unloaded through seaports, 4.304 million tons or 91.8 percent of which was transit cargo.

As of Aug. 1, the volume of cargo remaining in ports amounted to 139,300 tons. During the reported period, the number of passengers transported by sea amounted to 11,200 people, having increased by 23.1 percent over a year.