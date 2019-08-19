U.S. company completes contract on Shah Deniz 2

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Shah Deniz 2, one of the largest gas developments in the world, will help increase European energy security by bringing Caspian gas resources to markets in Europe for the very first time.

The U.S. company Emerson has completed its $48 million contract for automation systems and cloud engineering software-as-a-service for the Shah Deniz 2 project in Azerbaijan and is fulfilling an ongoing five-year services contract to help ensure reliable, safe operations, the company said in a message.

Emerson’s support services, predictive reliability software and digital twin solutions will help optimize operations and achieve reliable performance.

The company provides systems and tools to provide the decision integrity to run facilities at their full potential. Its DeltaV solutions help eliminate complexity and project risk with an easy and flexible modern automation system.

Emerson noted that the $28 billion project includes the first subsea development in the Caspian Sea. At plateau, the BP-operated Shah Deniz 2 is expected to produce 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year incrementally to Shah Deniz 1 production.

The company served as the main automation contractor (MAC) for the megaproject, with the company’s Project Certainty approach supporting a reduction of global automation engineering complexity, which contributed to production starting more than four months ahead of schedule.

Shah Deniz gas field is the largest natural gas field in Azerbaijan. It is situated in the South Caspian Sea, off the coast of Azerbaijan, approximately 70 kilometers (43 mi) southeast of Baku, at a depth of 600 metres (2,000 ft). The field covers approximately 860 square kilometers (330 sq mi). Stretching out over 140 square kilometers, the reservoir is similar in size and shape to Manhattan Island.

Shah Deniz is considered to be a founding link for the Southern Gas Corridor, aiming to bring additional and alternative natural gas volumes to EU member countries.

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (the U.S.), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.