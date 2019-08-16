Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 1.717 manats to 2,587.3235 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1553 manats to 29.3038 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.314 manats to 1,424.5405 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 24.718 manats to 2,465.5780 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 16, 2019 Aug. 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,587.3235 2,585.6065 Silver XAG 29.3038 29.4591 Platinum XPT 1,424.5405 1,438.8545 Palladium XPD 2,465.5780 2,440.8600