Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia start to co-op in hazelnut production - Erdogan

By Trend





Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia have started cooperation in the field of hazelnut production, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that cooperation in this field is very important.

He added that all three countries are significant suppliers of hazelnuts to world markets.

“Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia account for 80 percent of hazelnut exports to world markets,” Erdogan said.

He noted that cooperation in this area will increase the volume of supplies of these products to world markets.