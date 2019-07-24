Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

By Trend





Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 42.1 million manats on July 24, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 23.6 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price varying within 94.2804-94.5300 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for 6.73 million manats. During the day, deals were concluded on the US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($15,400 – 26,300 manats) and on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan (6,700 manats).

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 11.8 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 24)